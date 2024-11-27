Lack of buses forcing students to discontinue education

Gadwal: Students from Jillada Banda village in Gadwal Mandal staged a protest on Tuesday after an RTC bus failed to stop at their village. They expressed concerns stating that commuting to schools and colleges in the district headquarters was becoming difficult to the lack of timely RTC buses.

They highlighted the risks involved in relying on private vehicles, which often result in accidents. Students also pointed out that delays in reaching schools and colleges are causing a drop in attendance, ultimately making them ineligible to appear for exams.

Villages such as Jillada Banda, Marlapalli, and Sangala have been facing the issue of buses not stopping daily, forcing students to discontinue their education and stay at home.

The protesting students urged district authorities to address the issue promptly and ensure that regular bus services are provided to their villages.