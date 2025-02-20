  • Menu
Lad invents hybrid bicycle, gets wide accolades

Lad invents hybrid bicycle, gets wide accolades
Highlights

A 14-year-old student from Balmur, Nagar Kurnool district has achieved national recognition for his groundbreaking invention.

Mahabubnagar/ Nagarkurnool: A 14-year-old student from Balmur, Nagar Kurnool district has achieved national recognition for his groundbreaking invention. Gagan Chandra designed a hybrid three-in-one bicycle that can run on solar power, battery, and petrol, making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective transportation solution.

His innovation was showcased at the National Science Fair, where it received immense appreciation. Recognising his achievement, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya personally called Gagan Chandra to congratulate him. The Governor praised the young inventor for his creativity and also appreciated the support of his parents and teachers in nurturing his talent.

Gagan Chandra’s bicycle can travel up to 35 kilometers on battery power without any cost.

