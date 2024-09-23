Live
Just In
Lady Don Sandhya Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Hyderabad : In a bust, authorities have apprehended Sandhya Bhai, a notorious figure in the Dhoolpet area known for her involvement in the illegal marijuana trade. The excise and task force officials captured her while she was allegedly selling marijuana, seizing over 2 kilograms of the drug during the operation.
Sandhya has reportedly been importing marijuana from other states to sell in Hyderabad, particularly targeting customers in the IT corridor. Her activities have drawn attention, as she gained notoriety as a "lady don" in the Dhoolpet region, a hub for such illegal activities.
The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat drug trafficking and maintain public safety. Authorities are now investigating the extent of Sandhya's operations and her connections to larger networks involved in the distribution of narcotics. This arrest highlights the persistent challenges posed by drug-related crime in urban areas.