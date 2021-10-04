Lakes under GHMC limits are being developed: KTR

Telangana: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that all the lakes in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits are being development by the government.



Responding to the question in the assembly, the minister said that all the lakes are being monitored and developed in the city. Development works such as walking track, beautification, diversion of nalas are being done. "There are around 185 lakes of which 127 are being recognized for development. A total of 48 lakes were developed and the government granted Rs 407.30 crore for the development of lakes and so far, Rs 218 crore has been spent," the minister said.

He further added that the GHMC has taken up the beautification works of 63 lakes of which 48 were completed by spending Rs 94.17 lakh. The remaining 15 lakes are under development, he added.

"With a budget expectation of Rs 282.63 crore, works to develop 19 lakes under Mission Bhagiratha were taken up. The GHMC also took up Rs 30.5 crore worth of repair works of roads that were damaged due to rains and development of lakes," Rama Rao said.