Lal Bahadur Shastri Paved the Way for the Green Revolution in Agriculture

Gadwal: Tributes Paid on the Birth Anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri by Former ZP Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Sarithamma, along with Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav

Lal Bahadur Shastri was a leader who lived with the spirit of patriotism, honesty, experimentation, purity, truth, and self-respect, following the inspiration of Gandhi, said Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Sarithamma.

On the occasion of Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary, Sarithamma, the former ZP Chairperson, and B.S. Keshav, the Municipal Chairman, along with Congress Party members, paid tribute to his statue at the Smriti Vanam on Rajiv Marg in Gadwal by offering floral garlands.

Speaking at the event, Sarithamma praised Lal Bahadur Shastri for his numerous innovative initiatives during his tenure as a central minister and Prime Minister. She remembered how he viewed soldiers and farmers equally, as one defends the country on the battlefield, and the other works in the fields. Sarithamma highlighted that Shastri was the one who introduced the famous slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and that he was instrumental in paving the way for the Green Revolution in agriculture. He gave as much importance to milk production as to crop cultivation, thus also bringing about the White Revolution.

The event saw the participation of Congress Party councillors, former councillors, former public representatives from various mandals and villages, senior leaders, and party workers.