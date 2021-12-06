Land grabbing allegations against Eatala Rajender are true: Medak district collector

Medak district collector Harish said that the allegations of land grabbing pertaining to Eatala Rajender were found to be true. "During the survey, it was found that Jamuna Hatcheries related to Eatala encroached around 70.33 acres of assigned lands," the collector said during a press conference.



He further added that assigned lands of 56 people under Achampet and Hakimpet limits were illegally encroached by the Jamuna hatcheries. "The assigned lands were used for the non-agricultural purposes and huge sheds were constructed without permission. The lands in the banned list were also got registered," the collector said.

Furthermore, roads were laid by cutting down the trees in forest area violating the Walta act. The collector said that a report has been sent over illegal construction and encroachment of assigned lands. "An action will also be taken against the officials who found to be involved in the case," the collector added.