Lankan minister meets KTR; praises devpt in BRS rule
Hyderabad: Sri Lankan Minister of Commerce and Environment Satashivan Vialanderan had a courtesy meeting with BRS working president KTR on Sunday.
Satashivan told KTR that he had previously mentioned in the Parliament of Sri Lanka the wonderful progress achieved by the newly formed Telangana in 2014 in just ten years. “If you look at the development of the surrounding areas of the cable bridge in Hyderabad, it is reminiscent of Singapore,” he added.
He appreciated the manner in which KTR, as Minister of IT and Industries, made Telangana a priority address for investments. ‘Hyderabad has been transformed into a source of opportunities during the ten years of BRS rule and is an inspiration to all’. He said, “It was a rare thing in Telangana that the IT sector on one side and the manufacturing and pharma sectors on the other were being given a big boost simultaneously; the industrial sector was running at lightning speed.” He said that cities like Hyderabad are the economic engines of any country; it is the responsibility of respective governments to protect them.