Large Participation of Students in the Food Festival

Nagar kurnool: A grand Food Festival was organized at the Government Arts and Commerce PG Degree College in Nagarkurnool district headquarters. The event was inaugurated by the chief guest, Nagarkurnool Tahsildar Tabitha Rani.

According to the college principal, Krishnayya, a total of 50 stalls were set up at the festival, where students showcased 100 different varieties of dishes. Additionally, 20 types of games were also arranged by the students.

The chief guest, Tabitha Rani, participated in the event, enjoyed the different delicacies, and appreciated the students for their efforts. She emphasized that such events help nurture students’ creativity and enhance their business development skills.

She further stated that the festival created a lively and joyful atmosphere in the college. The event was attended by ID College Principal M. Anjaiah, Girls’ Junior College Principal Rani, Deputy Tahsildars Ramulu and Sudarshan Reddy, faculty member Dharma, and a large number of students.





