Last date for submission of entrance tests extended to April 20 in Telangana

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the last date for submission of all the common entrance tests (TSCET) in the state till April 20 without any late fee.

In the view of Coronavirus lockdown, the TSCHE chairman Tummala Papi Reddy on Wednesday also announced that the conduct of the TS EAMCET exam which is scheduled to be held from May 4 to May 11 will be postponed along with the TS ECET exam that is scheduled on May 2.

The TSCHE has extended the late date for the submissions of the exams due to the state-wide lockdown announced by the centre till April 14.