Last rites performed with police honours for service dog Lucy

Gadwal: TheJogulamba Gadwal District Police paid tributes to police dog Lucy, who passed away on Sunday morning after rendering distinguished service to the department as an Explosive Detector Dog (EDD).

Lucy, born on November 25, 2015, underwent nine months of specialized training at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA), Moinabad, and was inducted into police service in 2016. She was later allotted to Jogulamba Gadwal district, where she served the Bomb Squad with dedication and excellence.

During her service, Lucy participated in over 250 Chief Minister–level security duties, inspections of sensitive and crowded areas, and bomb detection operations across the district and the state. She played a crucial role in detecting dynamites in the Ananthapuram area of Jogulamba Gadwal district, thereby averting a major potential threat.

For her performance, Lucy was awarded two Brown Medals and one Gold Medal, earning recognition and pride for the police department. Officials stated that due to the department’s quality care and maintenance, Lucy served actively for nearly nine years.

On the directions of District Superintendent of Police T Srinivasa Rao, last rites were performed with full police honours. RSI Chandrakant, Dog Handler Ravi Kumar, and Dog Squad personnel attended the ceremony, paid floral tributes, and offered a ceremonial salute as a mark of respect.