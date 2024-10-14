Launch facility inaugurated at Nagarkurnool Tank Bund

Nagarkurnool: In a significant move, local MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy inaugurated the launch service at the Tank Bund near Kesari Samudram Lake in Nagarkurnool district headquarters.

He mentioned that the launch service was introduced as a Dasara gift to the people of Nagarkurnool, with the facility accommodating 15 people at a time. He encouraged tourists and locals to make use of this opportunity.

MLA Rajesh Reddy also shared that with the cooperation of Minister Jupally Krishna Rao two boats were provided to the Tank Bund by the Telangana Tourism Department. He expressed his gratitude to the minister and added that another boat would soon be available for public use.

The MLA emphasised that people can now enjoy the pleasant atmosphere at the Tank Bund while taking a relaxing boat ride.

Furthermore, with the support of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, MLA Rajesh Reddy assured that more development projects would be undertaken in the future.

Meanwhile, grand Dasara celebrations were held at the Tank Bund in which the MLA along with his family and thousands of peopleparticipated.