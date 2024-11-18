Lawyers demand urgent implementation of Protection Act

Mahabubnagar: Legal professionals from Mahabubnagar raised strong concerns over the failure of the Central and State Governments to implement the Lawyers’ Protection Act, leaving them vulnerable to increasing threats. The issue was highlighted at the Joint Mahabubnagar District Indian Association Lawyers Union Mahasabha, held on Sunday at the R&B Guest House under the leadership of District President B. Paramesh Goud.

Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) State General Secretary Bommagani Prabhakar, the chief guest, criticized the authorities for neglecting the safety and welfare of lawyers despite recurring attacks on them. Addressing the gathering, Prabhakar said, “Lawyers have played an indispensable role in Telangana’s socio-political movements, including the independence struggle, yet they are left defenseless against growing threats. While legal professionals continue to champion societal issues, the ruling class has failed to implement constitutional safeguards to protect them.”

During the conference, participants outlined several demands to address the challenges faced by lawyers. These included abolishing Section 41 of the CrPC, which they claimed was being misused and creating undue panic. They called for a monthly financial support of ₹5,000 for junior lawyers to aid them in the early stages of their careers.

Additionally, the legal community urged the government to enhance health and death benefit schemes, increasing compensation to ₹20 lakhs, and to allocate housing for homeless lawyers in every district.

The gathering also stressed the need for establishing a Supreme Court bench in Hyderabad, which they argued would improve access to justice in the region. Furthermore, they called for the construction of new district court buildings across Telangana to address infrastructure shortages.

Prominent legal figures, including Justice Krishna Iyer, Justice P.N. Bhagwati, and Justice D.N. Desai,

were remembered for their contributions in founding the IAL and championing lawyers’ rights.

Former public prosecutor Bekkam Janardhan urged junior lawyers to remain committed to their profession and focus on skill development to navigate challenges effectively.