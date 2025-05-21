Lax implementation of Central schemes in TG: Ex-MLA to FM

Hyderabad: Former MLA and BJP State Vice-President NVVS Prabhakar criticised State Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for failing to provide the necessary matching grants for Central government schemes in Telangana.

He stated that despite Reddy's repeated claims about supporting federal principles, the implementation of these schemes has been undermined by changing their names and diluting their effectiveness.

Prabhakar addressed the media in the national capital on Tuesday, accusing the Congress government in Telangana of betraying the people by not effectively implementing Central government initiatives. Earlier, he met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss several pressing issues, including the status of the Awas Yojana, Fasal Bima Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, PM Kusum Yojana, and funding for local bodies, gram panchayats, and municipalities from the Central Government Finance Commission.

During the meeting, he informed the Finance Minister that the State's financial situation is worsening daily. He pointed out that the State government is unable to raise new debt because it has surpassed the limits set by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.