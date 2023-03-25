Laxma Reddy blames BJP for TSPSC paper leakage

Mahabubnagar: Jadcherla MLA Dr C Laxma Reddy on Friday blamed the BJP party for the TSPSC paper leakage and said that he suspects the role of BJP activists in the case. Adding further, he said that it might be the BJP's larger agenda to defame and create a sense of anti-government environment in the State particularly among the youth and thereby gain political mileage.





Reacting to the recent comments by BJP and Congress party State presidents, Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy respectively, Laxma Reddy said that instead of supporting the investigation into the paper leakage case, these two leaders are further adding fuel to the already lit fire and instigating the youth take up unnecessary agitation even while the investigation of the matter is being taken up from all angles to catch the real brain behind the heinous crime of paper leakage.





"Already, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested all those who were involved in the paper leakage case of TSPSC exams. The SIT has arrested as many as 9 persons and surprisingly they have caught one Rajashekar Reddy who is a BJP activists actively involved in BJP party programmes. This clearly indicates that the paper leakage case may have links with the BJP party's larger conspiracy to destabilize the state government, by indulging into these kinds of stealthy political agendas, so that they can throw the blame of scandals and corruption on the government and gain politically by evoking sentiments among the youth," said the Jadcherla MLA.





Adding further the MLA took potshots against Bandi Sanjay for his comments that the role of Personal Assistant of Minister KTR's is involved. If the BJP president is really serious about these allegations, why don't he provide evidence he has with him. But instead of providing any evidences, the BJP president is leveling false and baseless allegations just to fish political points from the troubled waters.





The BRS party is very serious about this issue and a thorough and detailed investigation in to the case will bring out all the facts to the fore of the public and the real conspirers behind the case will be taken to the task and given severe punishment for playing with the careers of lakhs of job aspirants, observed the Jadcherla MLA, while blaming the BJP and the Congress parties for misleading the students and the public in the state through false and fabricated propaganda to defame the BRS government.