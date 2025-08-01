Laxman hails Operation Sindoor as a symbol of New India’s resolve against terrorism

Hyderabad / New Delhi: BJP MP Dr. K. Laxman asserted that Operation Sindoor had united the nation across caste, religion, and region, sending a clear message to the world about India’s unyielding stand against terror.

During the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday regarding Operation Sindoor, he described the military campaign against Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism as a bold demonstration of India’s defence capabilities, technological advancement, and patriotism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He emphasised that the operation embodied the government’s “Zero Tolerance on Terrorism” policy.

Referring to April 22 as a Black Day, Dr. Laxman recounted a tragic visit to Srinagar where 26 innocent tourists were killed by terrorists after being asked their religion. The MP, part of a Parliamentary Standing Committee delegation, was deeply shaken by the incident. He juxtaposed the past horrors with present-day developments in Jammu and Kashmir, post-abrogation of Article 370.

“The transformation is evident. Today, Kashmir boasts of infrastructural progress—railways, flyovers, AIIMS, the majestic Chenab Bridge, and schools. Peace has replaced stone-pelting,” he said, crediting the Modi government for integrating the region into the national mainstream.

Dr. Laxman alleged that Pakistan, threatened by this progress, instigated religious discord and sent terrorists. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, destroying nine camps and eliminating approximately 100 terrorists. “The entire nation watched this operation unfold with the same unity and interest as they once did with the Ramayana,” he remarked.

The MP lauded the strategic precision of India’s armed forces and the technological barriers used to prevent drone attacks. He highlighted key government initiatives, including a 250% increase in defence allocation and a 30% rise in domestic defence exports.

Dr. Laxman criticised the opposition’s responses, accusing the Congress party of politicising national security, undermining military action, and echoing narratives similar to those of Pakistan. He called on leaders to compete politically without demoralising soldiers.

He also touched on the government’s bold stance on revisiting the Indus Water Treaty and its global diplomatic outreach, citing delegations sent to over 30 countries. “This is a new India, one that responds with bombs to bullets and does not cower to nuclear threats,” he declared.