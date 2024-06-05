Laxman, Kishan to attend party meet in Delhi today

Hyderabad: BJP Parliamentary Board member and MP Dr K Laxman and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy are slated to attend an emergency meeting in Delhi called by party national leadership on Wednesday.



Dr Laxman left for Delhi on Tuesday evening, and Kishan Reddy, who won from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, will go to the national capital after receiving his official declaration of the results.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior party leader said that the emergency meeting was called following the fast-paced developments shaping up as the party went into a huddle to cobble up numbers to form the government for its third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, a happy but not-so-happy mood was seen at the party state headquarters here on Tuesday. No senior party state leaders were present at the state party headquarters, in contrast to the day of the declaration of results during the 2019 general elections.

As the results trickled in, the rank and file of the party went into a celebratory mood following the party candidates establishing leads in Telangana. However, a sombre mood descended by afternoon as the results flashed, making it clear that the trends for the saffron party could not establish a clear majority on its own to form the government at the Centre.

Celebrations of the party staging a comeback to power at the centre turned into a low-key affair, with a few leaders and cadres dancing to the tunes and distributing the sweets. However, followers of the winning candidates have broken into celebrations, dancing and bursting crackers to greet G Kishan Reddy, Eatala Rajender, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, DK Aruna, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, M Raghunandan Rao and others.

Speaking after winning, Kishan Reddy thanked the rank and file of the party, specifically the BJP Mahila Morcha and other party wings. He thanked people for reposing trust in the leadership of PM Modi and voting for him. Addressing the media, Kishan Reddy expressed gratitude to the people of Telangana for giving BJP a majority of seats like never before, despite the venomous campaign unleashed by Congress and BRS against the BJP.

Eatala Rajender said that people cutting across various walks of life in Malkajgiri have extended their support. He vowed to keep up the trust reposed in him and the BJP under the leadership of Modi. BJP MP and national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar thanked the people for giving him a huge majority despite the BRS and Congress doing everything to defeat him. He said that the BJP has fallen short of forming a government at the Centre on its own, as a result of a venomous campaign unleashed by the Congress and opposition parties against the BJP and Modi. However, the BJP under PM Modi during its third term would continue to strive for the development and welfare of the people and for a bright future for the country, he added.