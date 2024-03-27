Leaders camp in Goa, Ooty to escape poaching

Mahabubnagar: With the local bodies MLC elections in just four days in erstwhile Mahabubnagar region, the major political parties especially the BRS and Congress have adopted political camping and touring of their respective local bodies representatives like MPTCs, ZPTCs, Sarpaches and others to places of Goa and religious piligrimage spots like Ooty, Kodaicanal in Karnataka.

According to internal sources from the BRS party, it is learnt that almost all the MPTCs, ZPTCs, councillors and Sarpacnhes from across Wanaparty and Nagarkurnool districts have gone on a tour to Goa and Old Goa areas a few days back. It is learnt that former Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and other key BRS leaders want to make sure that their local body vote bank does not get lured by the Congress leaders. Consequently, they have decided to camp all their leaders in other states for a few days who will return only on the election day.

Meanwhile, the Congress has also adopted a similar strategy. It is learnt that the party leadership has shifted as many as 50-70 local body representatives from Mahabubnagar, Devarkadra, Jadcherla, Shadnagar constituencies to Ooty and Kodai canal.

It is learnt that the Congress party’s political camping is sponsored by the congress party MLC candidate Manne Jeevan Reddy.

On the whole both the BRS and Congress parties are leaving no stone to show their upper hand and want to win the MLC elections at any cost. “MLC election victory has become a prestigious issuebecausethis victory speaks volumes for the respective parties as it is assumed as a booster for the upcoming MP elections,” opined Narendra, a political analyst from Mahabubnagar district.