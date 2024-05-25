Leaders from CPI, CPM and Telangana Jana Samithi Meet CM Revanth Reddy

On the last day before the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal MLC by-election, leaders from CPI, CPM, and Telangana Jana Samithi met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to discuss the campaign pattern. The meeting was attended by prominent leaders including Prof. Kodandaram, Prof. Vishweshwar Rao, MLA Koonanneni Sambasivarao, Julakanti Ranga Reddy, S. Veeraiah, MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, Mallu Ravi, CM's advisor Vem Narender Reddy, and Bontu Rammohan.

The discussions focused on developing a cohesive strategy for the upcoming by-election, with all parties coming together to support a common candidate. The leaders emphasized the importance of unity and coordination in order to secure victory in the election.

CM Revanth Reddy expressed his gratitude to the leaders for their support and assured them of his commitment to working together towards a successful campaign. The meeting concluded with a sense of optimism and determination as the parties prepared to hit the ground running in the final days leading up to the election.