Leaders remember People’s poet Kaloji

Warangal: Cutting Across political affiliations, several leaders remembered the People’s Poet and Padma Vibhushan award recipient Kaloji Narayana Rao on the occasion of his death anniversary on Wednesday.

Former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar said that the BRS has always respected Kaloji in high esteem for his revolutionary writings that inspired people to join the separate Telangana Movement. Kaloji’s contribution to the Telugu language is immense. The then-BRS Government named the Health University after him. BRS chief KCR initiated work on building a world-class auditorium, Kaloji Kalakshetram, in his memory. The auditorium is ready for inauguration, Vinay said.

Paying floral tribute to the People’s Poet, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy recalled the Kaloji’s words… “If an outsider cheats, drive him out of our region, but if an insider betrays, bury him on the border,” Naini said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the Kaloji Kalakshetram on November 19, a fitting tribute to the great man.

Former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao paid tributes to Kaloji at Devaruppula mandal headquarters in Jangaon district. He remembered the great poet’s words - Puttuka needi, chavu needi, brathukantha deshanidi (birth is yours and death is yours, the entire life is for the country). The BRS Government honored Kaloji by announcing his birth anniversary as Telangana Bhasha Dinotsavam, Errabelli said.

Kaloji dedicated his life, art, and voice to promoting Telangana globally, and his efforts are truly unforgettable, Errabelli said.