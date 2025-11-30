Leaders Submit Petition to Gadwal Collector Seeking Action Against Election Violations in Nadigadda

Gadwal: In a significant development, Bheem Army Joint Mahabubnagar District In-charge Macharla Prakash and District President of the Anti-Superstitions Association Edula Nagaraju submitted a formal representation to Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh today, urging strict action to protect democratic values during the ongoing Gram Panchayat elections in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

The petition highlighted serious concerns regarding auctioning of Sarpanch posts in various villages of the Nadigadda region, where positions are allegedly being purchased with money, undermining the spirit of democracy. The leaders demanded that authorities take firm action against individuals involved in forcibly creating unanimous elections through financial influence and coercion.

They further appealed to the Collector to address complaints of intimidation faced by young candidates who wish to file nominations. According to the petitioners, certain individuals have been threatening prospective candidates to prevent them from contesting, thereby violating free and fair election norms.

Another major concern brought to the Collector’s attention was the distribution of money, liquor, and meat to influence voters. The petitioners demanded that the administration ensure strict surveillance in all villages to curb such practices. They also requested the complete closure of liquor shops until the conclusion of the elections to prevent misuse of alcohol for electoral manipulation.

They urged Collector Santosh to initiate stringent actions against all individuals or groups involved in these violations and ensure that the Gram Panchayat elections are conducted peacefully, transparently, and in accordance with democratic principles.

Leaders who participated in the programme included TRS State Leaders Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, Kurva Pallaiah, Yesu, Anand, and several others.

The delegation expressed confidence that the district administration would uphold the sanctity of the electoral process by implementing necessary measures across the district.