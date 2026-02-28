Leaders who face hardship act with compassion: Eatala

MP Eatala Rajender said that leaders, who have experienced hardship, are more likely to act with compassion, while those unfamiliar with struggle often hide behind rules. He recalled his own student days in social welfare hostels, where poor food quality inspired him, as Finance Minister, to introduce the ‘sanna biyyam’ rice scheme.

He said this at the foundation ceremony of a new Mandal Parishad Primary School in Mallapur, Uppal constituency, built with the support of TechnipFMC under CSR funding and Rajender, joined by Uppal MLA Bandaru Lakshma Reddy.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey from humble beginnings to national leadership, noting that India has achieved self-reliance and global recognition under his tenure. Rajender urged that politics must welcome leaders, who understand suffering, stressing that poverty should not be a curse but a force for transformation.

On elections, he strongly condemned the growing practice of money distribution, warning that those who spend heavily to win will only seek to recover their expenses, neglecting public welfare.

MLA Lakshma Reddy highlighted his family’s grassroots involvement in local governance and pledged continued support for education and health initiatives. He called for more teachers and infrastructure in government schools, stressing their importance for underprivileged children.

The event was attended by former MLA Beti Subhash Reddy, local corporators, TechnipFMC officials, school staff, and community members.