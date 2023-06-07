  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Leadership Development Mission launched in Narketpally

Leadership development mission coordinator Dharanidhar Reddy along with DCC president Shankar Naik addressing a meeting held in Narketpally on Tuesday
x

Leadership development mission coordinator Dharanidhar Reddy along with DCC president Shankar Naik addressing a meeting held in Narketpally on Tuesday

Highlights

Narketpally (Nalgonda): Leadership Development Mission was launched in Narketpally constituency here on Tuesday. The leaders discussed the social...

Narketpally (Nalgonda): Leadership Development Mission was launched in Narketpally constituency here on Tuesday. The leaders discussed the social activities and development of the Congress party, Rajiv quiz online competition and youth fulfilling dreams of those who fought for its statehood.

Leadership development mission coordinator Dharanidhar Reddy said the KCR government has not implemented any scheme properly and they are only interested in family politics.The Congress party will implement schemes for the welfare of the people who belong to backward castes. He said the Cogress party will provide employment to youth we it comes to power. He urged people to choose the right party for the development of the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X