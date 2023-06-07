Leadership Development Mission launched in Narketpally

Narketpally (Nalgonda): Leadership Development Mission was launched in Narketpally constituency here on Tuesday. The leaders discussed the social activities and development of the Congress party, Rajiv quiz online competition and youth fulfilling dreams of those who fought for its statehood.

Leadership development mission coordinator Dharanidhar Reddy said the KCR government has not implemented any scheme properly and they are only interested in family politics.The Congress party will implement schemes for the welfare of the people who belong to backward castes. He said the Cogress party will provide employment to youth we it comes to power. He urged people to choose the right party for the development of the state.