Legal notice will not silence me, says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Sunday that he will not be afraid of the legal notice and that he will not stop talking about the illegal works.

The BRS leader was responding to the legal notice sent by Srujan Reddy, the brother-in-law of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. “If you think sending a legal notice through your brother-in-law will stop me from speaking out against your illegal activities, you are mistaken,” said KTR.

Rao said the Chief Minister had awarded a Rs 1,137 crore tender under the AMRUT scheme to his brother-in-law’s company, Shodha Constructions, a small firm that reportedly made only Rs 2 crore in profits annually over the last two years. This violates Sections 7, 11, and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. “While you hand over AMRUT funds to your brother-in-law’s firm, you continue to spew venom against the poor by demolishing their homes. Do you expect us to remain silent?” he asked.

He said the Delhi friends of the CM will find it difficult to save him. “The judiciary in this country is strong and honest; legal repercussions were inevitable for Revanth Reddy,” said KTR.

Stating that millions of lives were at stake for the greed of Rs 1.5 lakh crore of the CM, KTR said the city was weeping with the curses of the affected people as their hearts were broken. He asked people not to lose hope and assured support from the BRS legal team. Recovering from viral fever, the BRS leader said he would visit the people under eviction threat at Rajendranagar on Monday.