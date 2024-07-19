Legislator Mr. Ganesh Distributes Notebooks at Regimental Bazar Vidyaniketan High School

In an effort to support education and student development, Cantonment Constituency 150 Division's Legislator Mr. Ganesh recently participated in a book distribution program at Regimental Bazar Vidyaniketan High School. Alongside Congress leaders Santosh Yadav, Mr. Ganesh distributed notebooks to the students and encouraged them to actively participate in sports competitions and enhance their general knowledge.





During the distribution event, Mr. Ganesh emphasized the importance of education and urged parents to actively engage in their children's academic journey to contribute positively to society. He also called upon school teachers to provide quality education and guidance to students to ensure their overall development.





The program was praised by attendees, including Gauri Shankar, Nanda Kantiravi, Vijay Marian, Srinath, Arvind Yadav, Ajay Srinivas Mallesh, and Raju. Mr. Ganesh commended Santosh Yadav for his efforts and encouraged the community to support similar initiatives in the future. The event was a success, with students and teachers alike benefitting from the program.

