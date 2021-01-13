Sircilla: Leopard falls in farm well, rescue operation on

Sircilla: A leopard accidentally fell in a farm well at Malkapur village of Boinapally mandal in the district in the late hours of Tuesday.

The leopard allegedly came from a dense forest near Malkapur village to hunt its prey and fell in the farm well, which is 40 feet deep present beside the Government School in the village.

A farmer, who came to switch on the motor to supply water to his fields, noticed the leopard in the well and informed village Sarpanch. Who conveyed the message to forest officials.

Forest officials reached the village and even after trying all kinds of conventional methods, were unable to rescue the

leopard. They passed on the information to the higher authorities and continuing the rescue operation.