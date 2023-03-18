Let MP Dharmapuri Arvind face trial: HC

Hyderabad: The single bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan directed BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind to face trial in a SC, ST case registered against him in Madannapet police station, Hyderabad by vacating its earlier order dated January 5, 2022, wherein the Chief Justice had directed the police not to take any coercive action against the Nizamabad MP.

Bangaru Sailoo, a social worker from Nizamabad lodged a complaint in Madannapet police station on January 1, 2022 stating that the MP had demeaned the SCs, STs by making derogatory comments against them by uttering "Lottapisu" word in a press conference on October 31, 2021.

MP Arvind made the alleged comments in a press meet conducted by him in front of Chanchalguda Jail after meeting with Teenmar Mallanna in the prison on October 31, 2021.

Upon the complaint, a case under Section 3(1)(7) of SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities), Act, was registered.

During an earlier hearing, the Chief Justice advised the MP to be more careful during the public meetings and avoid uttering such words.

The MP spoke about the bogus SC, ST cases registered against many persons, in the press conference.

During the press meet, the MP said that Teenmar Mallanna obtained a bail in bogus cases registered except SCs and ST cases and termed the SC ST cases as "Lotta Peesu Casulu". MP Arvind filed a criminal petition in the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR.

Upon the request of the counsel for the MP Arvind, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan kept Friday's order in abeyance for 30 days to enable the petitioner to avail alternate remedy.