Let welfare benefits reach targeted sections only

Linking Aadhaar to liquor sales is a good idea. It must be implemented all over India as early as possible to assess each one's liquor consumption levels.

As such, the government should regulate the free subsidy ration supply system and other food and financial aid schemes for beneficiaries.

I came to know that such a regulation is in force in Mangalore in Karnataka and yielding good results to weed out the economically stronger sections that are getting EBC scheme benefits.

Better late than never. It should be implemented across the country, at least in our State.

Konishetti Sreedhar, Hanumakonda