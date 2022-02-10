Let women decide what they wear: MLC Kavitha on Hijab row

Karnataka hijab row has garnered nation-wide attention and protests erupted in several areas against the shun of hijab by an educational institution in Udupi. Reacting over it, TRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that women have the power to make their own decisions as they are the creators and a shared a poem penned by her.



"Wearing sindhoor on the forehead in my conscious choice and wearing hijab is muskan's choice. Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing. #Dontteachus," MLC Kavitha tweeted.

The poem reads, "Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian, regardless of the religion, we are all Indians. No matter what -- sindoor-turban-hijab-cross we wear, out identity is Indian. Even if it was Pingali Venkaiah who designed the tricolour flag or Abid Hasan Safrani who slandered 'Jai Hind' or Muhammad Iqbal who chanted 'Sare Jahan Se Achcha' or Rabinath Tagore who united the nation with 'Jana Gana Mana'. Whoever we are, we are Indians."

The issue on uniform dress code in the educational institutions has been transferred to the three judge bench of Karnataka high court. Schools and colleges have been declared holiday to avoid any disturbance between students. The state police has been directed to ensure law and order while maintaining extreme restraint in dealing with students.