LIC Hyd Zonal office observes Vigilance Awareness Week

Hyderabad: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Hyderabad Zonal Office organised a walkathon on Sunday to observe Vigilance Awareness Week. About 450 employees and agents of all LIC offices of Hyderabad and Secunderabad participated.

LIC started the activities with an Integrity Pledge on October 28, and culminated the awareness week with a walkathon. During the week, online quiz, online essay writing competitions were held aimed at imparting awareness among the employees.

Puneet Kumar, Zonal Manager flagged off the walkathon which passed through Telugu Talli

flyover, Mint Compound, Saifabad Police Station, Prasad’s Imax, Lumbini Park and culminated at the LIC Zonal Office. Later, Kumar addressed the gathering, stressing on the importance of preventive vigilance in curbing corruption.

He informed about the launch of LIC’s first Vigilance Manual which was unveiled by CEO and MD Siddharth Mohanty at Central Office, Mumbai. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) initiated the Vigilance Awareness Week 2024, with the theme: “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity”.

R Sateesh Babu, Regional Manager spoke about the purpose of observing Vigilance Awareness Week. K Sunandan, Zonal Vigilance Officer informed that this year the CVC is giving lectures at school and college on preventive vigilance to the young minds. Going ahead, these students will be in a position to influence the society at large, he added.

M Ravi Kumar, Uthup Joseph, G Madhusudhan, Pramoda Kumar Sahoo, and other senior officials were also present.