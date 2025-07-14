Licensed Surveyors Urged to Embrace Advanced Technology for Accurate Land Mapping: Collector Santosh

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh emphasized that only when licensed surveyors adopt and implement modern technology in the field can land surveys be carried out with precision. He made these remarks while participating in a training program for licensed surveyors held on Monday at the MPDO office in the district headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that the state government has introduced the Bhoobharati Act-2025 to resolve land-related issues comprehensively. He mentioned that survey maps will now be a mandatory requirement in processes like registration and mutation, which is why licensed surveyors are being specially trained.

He explained that the training program, which began on May 26, is currently in its final phase, focusing on specialized training in Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) equipment. Given the rapid technological advancements, the use of modern tools like DGPS in land surveying has become essential. This technology enables highly accurate land measurements in less time, helping clearly identify the boundaries and extents of agricultural lands, thereby effectively preventing future land disputes.

The Collector stressed the importance of thoroughly understanding the equipment used during the training and noted that true expertise lies in the ability to implement the skills learned in practical fieldwork. Upon completion of the training, those who pass the final assessment will be awarded the Licensed Surveyor Certificate.

He urged participants to make the most of this opportunity and become licensed surveyors, highlighting that their appointment not only improves employment opportunities but also contributes significantly to resolving land disputes.

The event was attended by Survey, Land and Records Assistant Director Ram Chander, mandal-level surveyors, trainees, and other officials.