Lightning strike kills two in Telangana

Two people were killed in separate incidents when lightning struck them in in Sircilla and Nizamabad districts of Telangana on Saturday.

In the first case, Palla Srinivas (45) died of lightning in Chandurthi of Sircilla district. Due to the lightning strike, a tree at Gambiraopet in the same district went up in flames.

In the second case, a woman identified as Kothavat Seela (42) was also dead due to lightning strike in Mettumarri thanda in Sirikonda mandal of Nizamabad district.

The state witnessed sudden showers on Friday and Saturday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds will occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next five days.