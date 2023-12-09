Linking of Voter ID with Aadhar: Cong urges ECI to implement the recent order

Hyderabad: In view of the ECI (Election Commission of India) once again taking initiative to purify the voters lists and polling booths from December 20, 2023, the Congress urged the Commission to implement the Supreme Court’s order over linking of Voter ID with Aadhar card.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar, the PCC’s Election Commission Coordination Committee chairman G Niranjan reminded ECI’s undertaking to the Supreme Court. He said that ECI has yet to clarify to the Supreme Court on ‘appropriate clarificatory changes’ in the forms 6 and 6B (for registration of electoral roll).

Following Niranjan’s Writ Petition, seeking clarification on the requirement of Aadhar Card’s details in Form 6 and 6B, the Supreme Court upon hearing the counsel made the order on September 22.

The order says,“Mr Sukumar Patjoshi, Senior counsel appearing on behalf of the ECI with Mr Amit Sharma, counsel states nearly 66,23,00,000 Aadhar numbers have already been uploaded in the process of finalising electoral rolls. Mr Patjoshi further states that the submission of the Aadhar numbers is not mandatory under Rule 26-B of the registration of electors (Amendments) rules 2022 and hence the Election Commission is looking into issuing appropriate clarificatory changes in the forms introduced for that purpose. In view of the statement, the Writ Petition is disposed of.”

Niranjan while pointing out the order held that the ECI so far has not made any appropriate clarificatory changes in the forms introduced as per the undertaking given to the Supreme Court