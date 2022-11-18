Lion share of budget goes to Agriculture sector: Jagdish

Suryapet: Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy said that CM KCR is seen as a leader for the country as he reverses the anti-labour, anti-farmer and anti-people policies adopted by the Centre.

The Minister inaugurated the cotton procurement centre at the old agricultural market in Suryapet on Friday.

He said that it was a big relief for farmers as a farmer became Chief Minister of the State. 60 percent of the State budget has been allocated for agriculture sector in addition to the welfare of farmers, he mentioned. Special efforts have been made to provide irrigation facilities, crop investment and market facilities for the sector, the Minister said.

Farmers who used to irrigate their fields with 20 lakh borewells before the formation of Telangana State are now getting 24 hours free electricity. He revealed that Telangana is the only state in the country which is providing free electricity despite no cooperation from the BJP- led Central government.

He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLC Koti Reddy and others.