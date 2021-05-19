Liquid oxygen plant inaugurated in Bhadrachalam

Kothagudem: A liquid oxygen generation plant with a capacity of 13,000 kilolitres has come up at Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam. After inaugurating the plant here on Tuesday, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar stated oxygen shortage problem at the hospital is solved with the installation of an oxygen generation plant.

'Oxygen supply is essential for Covid-19 patients. The Area Hospital is providing treatment to highest number of patients in the district hence oxygen generation plant is set up at the hospital,' he said. The patients at the hospital were being supplied oxygen with 100 cylinders daily as well as with the oxygen generator plant with a capacity of 300 litres per minute and now liquid oxygen generation plant was also added, he stated.

Minister Ajay Kumar said with the new facility, doctors could provide medical treatment to 140 people at a time and Covid patients, who were in critical condition, need not worry about oxygen supply.

The Minister visited Covid ward, interacted with the patients giving them confidence and distributed food packets. He told doctors to ensure proper supply of oxygen, meals, drinking water, hot water, medicines and other essentials.

Later, Ajay Kumar chaired district level high-power committee meeting at Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector's office to review Covid prevention measures and health services being provided to the patients. He also discussed with the authorities about oxygen availability in public and private hospitals, beds, medicines, Remdesivir injections, antigen testing kits, door-to-door fever survey, meals for Covid patients and other related subjects.

Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, ZP Chairman Koram Kanakaiah, MLA Podem Veeraiah, MLC B Lakshminarayana, District Collector MV Reddy, ITDA PO P Gautham, Additional Collector D Anudeep and DM&HO Dr JVL Sirisha were present.