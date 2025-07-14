Liquor shops mushrooming in every village lane

Wanaparthy: Inthe district headquarters and in municipalities and mandals like Kothakota, Pebbair, Atmakur and other towns, liquor shops that should ideally be limited to certain locations are now mushrooming in every lane of villages, like wild mushrooms. Alcohol is being sold openly and uncontrollably. There’s no distinction made even near temples or schools. In many villages, spurious liquor is being sold, putting people’s lives at risk.

As per rules, toddy collected naturally from palm trees should be sold. But some people are violating rules and secretly mixing harmful chemicals like Diazepam, Alprazolam, Chloral Hydrate, Chloroform (for intoxication), Saccharin (for taste), white powder (for thickness) in water to make fake toddy. This concoction is then sold in bottles for Rs 10-30. Once people get addicted to it, they can’t stop. The business is booming across the districts.

Though authorities claim there are no belt shops, sale of alcohol is rampant. The Excise department, which is supposed to bring in a new policy to sell liquor at MRP and crack down on adulterated liquor, is allegedly turning a blind eye. As a result, belt shop operators are running unchecked businesses, often referred to as “three quarters and six beers.” In almost every village, more than one or two belt shops are operating, which clearly reflects the negligence of the Excise officials.

Belt shops established in villages without licences are operating round the clock, from early morning until midnight. Poor labourers in these villages are becoming addicted to liquor from these shops; not even attending work anymore, staying intoxicated all day. Liquor is bought from licensed shops in nearby towns and sold in villages at prices Rs 30 above the MRP per bottle.

As alcohol sales in villages have become a syndicate, belt shops continue unchecked. Even hotels and grocery shops are turning into belt shops. Contractors who won tenders are focused solely on profits and are selling liquor in rural areas. Even though officials have declared that liquor shops should not be set up by the roadside, liquor is still being sold openly along village roads. Allegations from the public suggest that Excise officials, blinded by bribes, are ignoring this illegal activity.

Despite prohibition decisions, officials are ignoring these villages, and within just three months, liquor sales have resumed rendering prohibition efforts meaningless.

Due to belt shops in villages, families addicted to alcohol are falling into debt and ending up on the streets. Their hard-earned money is being spent entirely on liquor. Especially youth are getting attracted to alcohol. Most village disputes and disturbances are caused by liquor. It remains to be seen what action Excise officials will take against belt shop operators.

•Excise department allegedly turning blind eye

•In almost every village, more than one or two belt shops are operating

•Liquor bought from licensed shops and sold in villages at Rs 30 above MRP per bottle