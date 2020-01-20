Liquor worth 30K seized in Kothagudem

Khammam: The Three Town police seized 166 liquor bottles worth Rs 30,000 which were kept at a person's house in Ward 34 for distribution during election, in Kothagudem town on Monday.

According to police, they received information that liquor bottles were stocked in a house of Kusuma Sravan in Ward 34. The police along with trainee IAS officer Rohit conducted the raid on the house and found 166 liquor bottles. Police registered a case under violation of election code. Circle Inspector Adinarayana warned of stocking huge quantities of liquor bottles and said people would be punished severely if they did so.

