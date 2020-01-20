Liquor worth 30K seized in Kothagudem
Highlights
Khammam: The Three Town police seized 166 liquor bottles worth Rs 30,000 which were kept at a person's house in Ward 34 for distribution during election, in Kothagudem town on Monday.
According to police, they received information that liquor bottles were stocked in a house of Kusuma Sravan in Ward 34. The police along with trainee IAS officer Rohit conducted the raid on the house and found 166 liquor bottles. Police registered a case under violation of election code. Circle Inspector Adinarayana warned of stocking huge quantities of liquor bottles and said people would be punished severely if they did so.
20 Jan 2020 5:43 PM GMT