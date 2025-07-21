Loan sheme for disabled re-launched in RR district

Rangareddy: Witha view to provide yet another opportunity for the disabled people to avail loan facility under Employment and Rehabilitation Scheme, the Rangareddy district administration has invited online applications from interested candidates in the district.

It is said that different disabled organisations made multiple representations demanding re-launching of the scheme with an increased number of units to benefit more number of disabled people.

It is against this background that the government has come up with a decision to re-launch the scheme with more units to facilitate the disabled people who missed the opportunity of availing the loan scheme in the last leg.

According to the officials, the process of receiving online applications has begun from July 14, and will continue till July 31.

This time, the officials said, 41 units of loan up to Rs 50,000 and one unit of Rs 3 lakh has been approved by the government. Interested candidates with disabilities can avail this opportunity by applying through online mode. Applications can be filled online on government website https://tgobmms.cgg.gov.in along with all relevant documents.

The district committee will select the eligible candidates who may be informed the same later. For further details, the disabled people can also contact at 8019111369 and 8897958726.

The officials asked the disabled people, who missed the opportunity last time, to avail the loan opportunity this time by applying the same through online mode.