Loan waiver celebrations at Rythu Vedikas today

Nalgonda : District Collector C Narayana Reddy announced that as part of statewide celebrations, arrangements are being made at Rythu Vedikas across the district on the 18th of this month with farmers who have benefited from the farm loan waiver. He instructed all officials concerned to coordinate for the grand event.

The state government has announced a loan waiver for farmers with loans up to 2 lakh rupees. As part of this, loans up to Rs 1 lakh will be waived on Thursday. Agricultural officers have sent all relevant farmer details to the district collectors.

The Collector mentioned that the farmers who have benefited from the loan waiver will rally to their respective Rythu Vedikas from 2 pm to 4 pm, on Thursday. At 4 pm, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will interact with the farmers through a video conference.



The Collector instructed that all necessary LED screens and other arrangements be made available at all the Rythu Vedikas in the district. MLAs will participate in the celebrations in their assembly constituencies. Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MPs, and other public representatives will attend the celebrations at the MNR Function Hall in Nalgonda district center. Farmers will take out a rally to the function hall.

The Collector instructed the district agricultural officer to make necessary arrangements not only at all Rythu Vedikas in the district but also at the MNR Function Hall. He mentioned that approximately 200 farmers from each mandal would participate in the celebrations at the Rythu Vedikas.

District Agricultural Officer Shravan and mandal agricultural officers attended this teleconference.