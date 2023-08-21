Live
Loan waiver money should go in the hands of farmers not in banks- Harish Rao
Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday told the bankers that the loan waiver money should go in the hands of the farmers and not into the banks.
The Finance Minister was speaking in the state level bankers committee meeting held at private hotel at Begumpet here on Monday. The Minister said that the farmers should get their due as the government had waived off their loans. Telangana government has waived off the farm loans for the second time and Telangana was the only state in the country to do this twice.
Harish Rao said that the chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao who has given top priority to the agriculture and welfare of the farmers, has been providing loan waiver benefits to the farmers.
