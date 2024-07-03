Local bodies will get more focus in future: Minister Ponnam

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated that special measures are being taken to solve the public problems irrespective of their party affiliation.

On Tuesday, a felicitation programme was held for the ZP chairperson, ZPTCs, MPPs and ZP co-option members who completed their tenure at the ZP office in Karimnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that in five years of public life, despite facing many difficulties with or without funds, MPPs and ZPTCs have earned a good reputation by solving public problems.

He stated that even after the tenure of MPPs and ZPTCs is over, they will be elected again in public life and serve the people. Above politics, all are working together in an atmosphere of camaraderie and there is a possibility for them of getting more posts in future.

Prabhakar said that his political mentor Juvwadi Chokka Rao served as the chairman of Karimnagar ZP, followed by many others. In the coming days, more priority will be given to local bodies under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy.

ZP chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya said that the government should strengthen the local bodies. She said that she had come this far in politics only with the encouragement of her husband and worked hard to solve public problems during her five-year tenure.

The Minister felicitated ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya Ganapathy, Vice Chairman Parala Gopal Rao, ZPTC MPs and ZP Co-option members.