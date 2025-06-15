Local Body Elections Set to be Announced Soon in Telangana

Telangana’s Revenue, Housing, and Information Minister, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, has confirmed that preparations for the forthcoming local body elections are well underway, with notifications expected to be issued by the end of this month. He made this announcement during his visit to Kusumanchi in the Khammam district on Sunday.

Minister Reddy indicated that the dates for the elections would be revealed shortly, following a cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow, June 16. He noted that the elections for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) would take priority, with Sarpanch and municipal elections to follow.

During his visit, Reddy urged unity among local leaders and highlighted the importance of prioritising public issues in the lead-up to the elections. With just 15 days remaining until voters head to the polls, he emphasised the need for leaders to rectify any lingering issues in their villages to ensure a smooth electoral process. The minister also indicated that only candidates with a strong likelihood of success would be chosen, adhering to reservation policies.

Additionally, Reddy announced that eligible farmers would receive their farmer's guarantee for all acres within the week, with bonuses deposited directly into their bank accounts as part of the preparations. He stressed the importance of local leaders in communicating the necessity of welfare schemes and completing the construction of Indiramma houses for beneficiaries in their respective villages.