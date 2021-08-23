Local issues get prominence
Highlights
I have been reading The Hans India regularly for the last two years.
The language can be understood by anyone and the feature page 'Womenia' is very inspiring to women.
Local news coverage is highlighted in the newspaper and it is my favourite. I wish The Hans India a happy 10th anniversary.
Sriveni Pavani, Karimnagar.
