  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Local issues get prominence

Sriveni Pavani, Karimnagar
x

Sriveni Pavani, Karimnagar

Highlights

I have been reading The Hans India regularly for the last two years.

I have been reading The Hans India regularly for the last two years.

The language can be understood by anyone and the feature page 'Womenia' is very inspiring to women.

Local news coverage is highlighted in the newspaper and it is my favourite. I wish The Hans India a happy 10th anniversary.

Sriveni Pavani, Karimnagar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X