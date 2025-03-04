Lok Adalat great opportunity to resolve disputes: SP Janaki Sharmila

Nirmal: SP Janaki Sharmila stated that following the principle Compromise is the best way and resolving disputes through National Lok Adalat is an excellent opportunity. Once disputes start, they continue for a lifetime, but deciding to resolve them quickly can bring peace.

Under the guidance of the Free Legal Services Authority, National Lok Adalat will be held until March 8 in Nirmal town, Khanapur, and Bhainsa courts. Litigants can use this opportunity to settle their cases through compromise. If there are any cases on known individuals, both the complainant and the accused must attend the court to settle them in the National Lok Adalat. They must bring their Aadhaar card and appear at the relevant court or designated place.