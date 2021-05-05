Long line of vehicles as Andhra Pradesh closes inter-State borders

Suryapet / Nalgonda: In the wake of partial curfew from 12 pm to 6 am for 14 days starting from Wednesday (May 5) in Andhra Pradesh State, restrictions were imposed on the traffic between Telangana and AP. The AP government had decided to close the inter-State borders in view of the partial curfew.

The check posts at Ramapuram (Kodad), Pondugula (Vadapalli) and Nagarjuna Sagar (towards Macherla) of Nalgonda district were closed after 12 noon. The AP officials have exempted emergency services from curfew rules. Large number of vehicles were seen stalled on the road due to the closure of check posts at State borders.

Curfew rules will be in force till May 18. Air and railway passengers will be allowed into both States if they show tickets.

It is mandatory to produce identity card during both to and fro movements at the border and section 144 will be in force at border check posts, which have been sharing with Suryapet and Nalgonda districts till the curfew ends in AP.