Lord of 7 Hills closer by 100 km

Hyderabad: The distance between Hyderabad and Temple town Tirupati would be reduced by about 100 km as the Union Government has given its final approval to the new National Highway that links the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through a short route. The Union Ministry of Roads and National Highways has approved the DPR (Detailed Project Report) for the highway to be taken up on a stretch of 174 km at the cost of Rs 1,700 crore. The proposal to lay the highway connecting the two Telugu States has been pending since 2020.

Currently, the distance between Hyderabad and Tirupati is 580 km. Once the highway construction is over, the travel distance between the two big cities would be reduced to 480 km and ultimately the travel time will also come down by one hour. Construction of a new bridge on River Krishna at Somasila will also be part of the new highway project which is also called as Kolhapur highway (167K).

The highway construction will start from the Kotra junction near Kalwakurthy in Nagarkurnool district via Tadur, Nagarkurnool and Kollapur bypass roads in the Telangana State. The highway will pass through Erramatam, Atmakur, Velugodu, Karivena and Nandyal bypass road in Kurnool district. Top officials of the national Highway wing said that the new highway will connect to the NH40 junction on the Nandyal highway.

"The new road will provide connectivity between Hyderabad and Tirupati without touching Kurnool and Kadapa to reach the temple town," said an official

The NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) will call tenders for the highway project in a month. The major challenge before the Highway Authority is land acquisition for the new project. Officials said that the land prices sky-rocketed along the proposed highway in Nagarkurnool district after the Government had taken up Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme.

The newly sanctioned highway will pass through Nagarkurnool, Kollapur, Atmakur and Nandyal Assembly segments. The authorities said that the acquisition of forest reserve lands will be taken up in consultation with the two State Governments.