Lorry carrying 5,000 litres of sanitizer catches fire in Hyderabad

A lorry carrying 5,000 litres of sanitizer caught on fire here at Miyapur bus depot on Wednesday. The incident when the lorry was heading to Sangareddy to supply sanitizer from Jeedimetla area.

According to the station house officer Krishna Reddy, the fire broke out when one of 250 cans of sanitizers started leaking and a spark triggered the fire. As it is a highly inflammable material, the flames spread like a wildfire and gutted the lorry. However, the lorry driver and cleaner escaped the mishap.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The loss is yet to be estimated.

In another incident, a fire engulfed a plastic scrap godown at Kulsumpura on Wednesday. The incident is said to have occurred due to a short circuit. Fire tenders were alerted who brought the fire under control. The loss triggerred due to the fire accident is estimated to be of Rs 2 lakh.