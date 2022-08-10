Lotus will bloom in Munugodu: Bandi

Nalgonda: Urging the party workers to work hard for the victory of the party in the upcoming bypoll, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the saffron flag should be hoisted in Munugodu.TRS' defeat in Muniguda will completely change the political equations in the State, he predicted.

Stating that Rajagopal Reddy will go among the people with saffron flag, he added that that the TRS leaders will be shaken.

KCR has been planning to win elections with money and machinery but Huzurabad elections proved that there is no room for manipulations in democracy , he asserted.

Bandi was addressing while holding a Rachabanda programme in Choutuppal mandal as part of his ongoing Praja Sangrama Padayatra on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, he said Naxals threatened to finish him while working in RSS and ABVP but he worked fearlessly for the saffron flag only.

Lashing out the State government, the State BJP chief said assurances given by KCR have not been fulfilled. Even Though people of Choutuppal region openly opposed the establishment of polluting companies but the TRS government breached the trust of the people by giving permissions against their will, he said.

He said that TRS cheated the unemployed youth in the name of employment during the Telangana agitation. The State government completely failed in distribution of fertilizers to farmers in the State.

He alleged that CM KCR was taking credit for the implementation of different welfare programs after taking money from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The State government claiming central government schemes as it own, he alleged.

All sections of people took part in Telangana movement and several sacrificed their lives for statehood but only Kalvakuntla family is enjoying the power, he stressed. KCR's need of hour of change of constitution is to protect his aristocratic and family rule, he alleged.

He said that weavers, toddy tappers and many other caste-based professions are leading miserable life as welfare schemes are not being implemented properly.

He exuded confidence that BJP will win if elections are conducted in Telangana.

He was accompanied by Padayatra Incharge Gangidi Manohar Reddy , party district president Shyam Kumar, and other local leaders.