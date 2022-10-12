Lotus will bloom in Munugodu bypoll

Choutuppal: Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender has warned IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao to maintain decency and advised him to remember his level before making comments on Prime Minister Modi. BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy launched his election campaign from Toofranpeta of Choutuppal mandal on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Eatala Rajender and Vivek Venkataswamy.

Rajender stated that Telangana society was closely watching the comments and behaviour of political leaders in the wake of Munugodu bypoll. KTR and other TRS leaders who were in frustration were making meaningless comments on PM Modi and Rajgopal. They were also indulging in fear-mongering, but the lotus would bloom in Munugodu with the support of people, he asserted. Trashing the objections of TRS leaders to his wife Jamuna campaigning in Munugodu, Rajender added said that she was a daughter of the soil. He asked the election officials and the police to enable all the parties to campaign amid free and peaceful atmosphere in the bypoll.

He questioned CM KCR why Rythu Bandhu was being given to real estate farmers and but denied to tenant farmers. He also alleged that the government was giving Dalit Bandhu aid to the rich people, ignoring the poor dalit families The TRS MLA cautioned tribals that Tribal Bandu is a KCR's political gimmick. While CM KCR was claiming to spend Rs 25,000 crore on various welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu and Aasara pensions, the government was looting Rs 45,000 crore public money by setting up a belt shop for every hundred people, he criticised. Meanwhile, Rajgopal Reddy's wife Shobha along with party women leaders campaigned in Ghattuppal mandal. She went door to door and sought people's support for the BJP.