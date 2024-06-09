Live
Just In
Lovers who got married by hanging committed suicide
A tragic incident took place on Sunday in Jinukunta village of Balmuru mandal of Nagar Kurnool district where the married couple committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree.
Nagarkurnool: A tragic incident took place on Sunday in Jinukunta village of Balmuru mandal of Nagar Kurnool district where the married couple committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree. According to CI Ravinder... Mahesh (22) and Bhanumathi (20) of Jinukunta village fell in love with each other and got married.
Both the families did not like this and used to harass them. After persuading the elders from the beginning, both of them were living in the same village and there was a fight with Mahesh's father on Saturday night. In this background, the couple, who were deeply depressed, hanged themselves from a tree in their own farm early on Sunday morning.
On learning about the matter, CI Ravinder along with his staff reached the spot and collected complete details. The police registered a case on the incident and shifted the dead bodies to the mortuary for post-mortem.