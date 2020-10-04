LRS registrations on rise in Palamuru; government earns Rs 2.81 crores

Mahabubnagar: With just 10 days reaming for the registration of Land Regularization Scheme (LRS), large number of people across the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district are showing interest to get themselves registered and thronging mee-seva centers across the five districts of Palamuru region. It is learnt that during the last one month, municipal and planning officials have received as many as 28,151 applications and earned more than Rs 2.81 crore.

According to district planning and municipal authorities, though the number applications for LRS registration were low in the beginning, when the State government had released GO no 131 on August 31, online applications have increased gradually and now with 10 days left for the deadline of October 15, owners of plots, ventures and lands are thronging Mee-Seva and internet centers across the Palamuru region.

Mahabubnagar Municipal commissioner V Surender said that several people are enquiring the officials at municipal office about the LRS scheme, cost for registering through online and other details for the past one week. In Mahabubnagar alone, till date they have received 7,090 online applications for LRS with 10 days remaining for the deadline. He said that they are expecting another 10,000 applications by October 15.

As per the data available from all the 19 municipalities of five districts of erstwhile Mahabubnagar, the district planning officials have received 28,151 online applications for LRS. For each application, owners of land or plot have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 for registration and Rs 10,000 for the entire venture layout. Till now, the government had earned Rs 2.81 crore just through registration fee from Palamuru region.

With still more than 10 days left, the municipal and district planning authorities are expecting another 10,000 applications from the five districts. However, its also learnt that not all plot owners and venture owners are pro actively participating in the registration process. Only less than 50 per cent plot owners and 70 per cent venture owners are showing interest to get their layouts and plots regularised.

"The LRS scheme brought by the State government during Covid-19 emergency is not a wise decision. Already people are facing tough financial situation. On top of this, the LRS registration and other plot charges for plot regularization will further add to their financial burden.

I think the government should postpone this scheme and bring it in later days so that people should not be troubled at this point of troubled time," opined Govind Ramulu, a real estate dealer from Mahabubnagar.